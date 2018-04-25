Channing Tatum Makes His First Red Carpet Appearance Since Jenna Dewan Split

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 8:11 AM

Channing Tatum

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Channing Tatum attended CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas on Tuesday and made his first red carpet appearance since announcing his separation from Jenna Dewan.

Tatum walked the red carpet with his Smallfoot costars Zendaya and Common. The Magic Mike star looked sharp in a suit and gray button-down shirt.

Once inside the Warner Bros. event, held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Tatum took the stage with Zendaya, Common and Will Arnett to talk about the new animated film.

However, they weren't the only celebrities to attend the event. Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina were there to promote their new film Ocean's 8. Bradley Cooper, Isla Fischer, Jon Hamm and Ed Helms were also there.

Photos

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan: Romance Rewind

Common, Zendaya, Channing Tatum, Will Arnett

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon

While this is Tatum's first red carpet appearance since the split, it isn't his first public appearance. On Sunday, the actor was photographed with The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

Dewan has also made her return to the red carpet. The World of Dance star attended the 2018 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's Hope & Heritage Gala, where she received the Humanitarian Of The Year award, on April 21.

Tatum and Dewan announced their split on April 2. They were married for eight years and share a 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

