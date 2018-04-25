Meek Mill Says He's "in a Daze" in First Post-Prison Interview

Meek Mill said he's "in a daze" after being freed from prison, in what marked his first interview since his incarceration.

On Tuesday, the rapper was released from a Pennsylvania jail after serving almost five months for a probation violation after the state's supreme court granted him bail and his legal team's Post Conviction Relief Act request for freedom. His case made headlines as criminal justice reform supporters, including top celebs such as Jay-Z, publicly condemned Meek's prison sentence as too harsh.

"I am still dazed, I'm in a daze, this is great, and unbelievable," Meek told Page Six on Tuesday evening. "I always had confidence it was going this way, but I didn't know when it would happen and I'd be free. It looked like it was going to take months more."

"I was in my cell and I was watching the news, and they said I'm free," he said. "I immediately said a quick prayer, and got ready to go."