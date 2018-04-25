Scarlett Johansson Recalls Accidentally Flashing Her Vagina on a Plane

Dave Bautista, Danai Gurira, Tom Hiddleston, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo got to know each other fairly well while shooting Avengers: Infinity War, so Jimmy Kimmel Live! put their knowledge to the test when the five actors appeared on Tuesday night's episode. At one point, in a game called "Guess the Avenger," Jimmy Kimmel read a series of statements and asked Bautista, Gurira, Hiddleston, Johansson and Ruffalo to match one actor to each prompt.

To start, Kimmel said, "This Avenger flashed a stranger in an airplane bathroom."

The stars' answers were mixed, but only Bautista correctly guessed it applied to Johansson.

"It was unintentional, though!" the actress clarified. "Obviously!"