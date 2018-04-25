Meghan Markle Is Near Tears at Anzac Day Service With Prince Harry

Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 5:08 AM
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to the servicemen and women of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps by attending a Dawn Service on Wednesday's Anzac Day.
After arriving at Hyde Park Corner in London for the service, the two stopped by the Australian War Memorial. There, they spoke with New Zealand's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Jerry Mateparae, who, per the BBC, explained different Maori traditions to Meghan. Harry also placed a rose-covered wreath at the memorial along with a handwritten note that read, "In loving memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and the many whose lives have changed forever."
In addition, the two took part in a ceremony at Wellington Arch. According to the BBC, schoolchildren read prayers during the service and the "Last Post" was played before everyone engaged in a moment of silence. Harry also presented another floral tribute during the ceremony and later placed another one at the Centograph on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.
Mateparae told the BBC Meghan seemed "very interested" in the service.
"It's her first Anzac service so we were explaining what it meant to us and the Australian memorial, so for her it was a new experience," he said.
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Clearly moved by the service, Meghan also appeared close to tears.
According to the fashion blog Meghan Mirror, Meghan wore Smythe's Pagoda jacket and a black hat for the occasion. Both she and Harry wore the symbolic red poppy and the prince wore his service medals.
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Later in the day, Meghan changed into a black dress suit by Emilia Wickstead and hat by Philip Treacy for a service at Westminster Abbey. Prince William joined Meghan and Harry for the ceremony.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Harry has served in the Armed Forces and has over a decade of military experience.
According to the official website of the Australian War Memorial, Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance and marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by both Australia and New Zealand during World War I.
