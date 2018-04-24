Lauren Conrad's Baby Boy Just Brightened Up Our Instagram Feed

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 8:40 PM
You can never have too many babies on your Instagram feed.
On Tuesday evening, Lauren Conrad decided to brighten up social media by sharing a photo of her first child with husband William Tell.
Simply captioned, "My dinner date," the post featured Liam James Tell staring into the camera as he held his parent's hand.
In less than an hour, the post received more than 185,000 likes with fans sharing just how cute the fashion designer's son is.
It got us thinking of all the other famous parents who have shared some fun photos with their adorable kids. We compiled just a few of our favorites in the gallery below.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Bali Vacation Will Make You Want to Call Your Travel Agent ASAP
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?