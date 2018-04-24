Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig's Kids Are "Really Excited" About Having a Sibling

That's one A-list baby on the way!

Last week, Rachel Weisz told the world that she and her husband Daniel Craig would be expecting their first child together. Now the Oscar winner is opening up to E! News about what that means to their modern family—the 48-year-old has 11-year-old son Henry Aronofsky with director Darren Aronofsy and Craig has a 25-year-old daughter Ella Craig with actress Fiona Loudon.

During an event for her upcoming film, Disobedience, the British actress, who wed her Dream House co-star in 2011, told E! News that the under-the-radar duo are certainly are all geared up to welcome the boy or girl into the fold.

"We are ready. Very excited," gushed the star. She also said that both Henry and Ella are thrilled about having a sibling on the way. When asked if they were excited, Weisz said, "Yes, they are they are. They are really excited."

On April 20, The New York Times revealed that she was pregnant with the couple's first child. "I'll be showing soon," she told the publication. "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."