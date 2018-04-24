TIME 100 Gala 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Jennifer Lopez, Emily Blunt and More Stars

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 6:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, Met 100 Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Time

It's time to celebrate the greatest influencers in and out of Hollywood. 

Just a few short days after TIME released their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, several honorees are coming together for a star-studded event in New York City. 

Held at Lincoln Center, the annual gathering is expected to feature performances by Jennifer Lopez and Shawn Mendes. In addition, several familiar faces featured in the issue will celebrate the accomplishment amongst their peers.

Before you assume that celebrities were the only ones to make the list, we're happy to report that athletes, politicians, world leaders, student organizers and more made the special issue. 

And as we wait to pick up the new issue available this Friday, take a look at our red carpet fashion gallery updating throughout the night below.  

Photos

Time 100 Gala 2018: Red Carpet Arrivals

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Red Carpet , Fashion , Top Stories
Latest News

Amber Heard Never Feels Uncomfortable With Her Sexuality

Dakota Johnson Says Grandmother Tippi Is Her Toughest Critic

Becky G, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Latin American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Sneak Peek: Would Julia Roberts Do "My Best Friend's Wedding 2"?

Sam Esmail Dishes on Adapting Podcast "Homecoming"

Julia Roberts Twins With Her Stylist at InStyle Awards

Fashion Roundup: Olivia Culpo & More for InStyle Awards

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.