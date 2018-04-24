Meek Mill Celebrates Prison Release at 76ers Basketball Game

Philadelphia is welcoming Meek Mill home.

Hours after his release from prison, the rapper hopped in a helicopter and arrived just in time to watch the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs. The Wells Fargo Arena erupted into applause when Mill took the court and rang the bell, a tradition that precedes every home 76ers game.

Ahead of tip-off, the 30-year-old Philly native took a shower in the locker rooms and spent some time with close friend Kevin Hart. The comedian documented their reunion on social media, teasing, "Meek got fat as s--t!"

On Tuesday, the "Ima Boss" performer was granted bail after spending nearly five months behind bars. He was previously sentenced to two to four years for violating probation in connection to a drug and weapons conviction in 2008.