Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb Are Living Their Best Lives in Italy and We Have the Pics to Prove It!

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb have been co-hosting on the Today show lineup for 10 years and now it's time to celebrate!

In honor of the big TV achievement and in celebration of their longstanding friendship, the always-entertaining BFF duo headed to Italy and we are officially jealous of their vacation pics. Sure, they are working, but is it really work if you're traveling all over Italy, drinking wine and enjoying the culture?

These two are definitely the masters of mixing business with pleasure and it's clear that Gifford and Kotb are living their best lives during this anniversary tour in Europe.

In case you missed their morning broadcast, you're in luck because the show's official social media pages as well as Kotb's Instagram feed are full of pictures from the girls' trip. Scroll down to check out the best pics from Kathie Lee and Hoda's amazing Italian adventures!

(E! News and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family)