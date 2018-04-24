EXCLUSIVE!

Adam Levine Reveals His "A-Team" Parenting Style With Behati Prinsloo

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 4:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Adam Levine is opening up about life with two young kids.

The Voice coach and his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, are parents to 1-year-old daughter Dusty Rose Levine and 2-month-old baby girl Gio Grace Levine. The couple just welcomed baby Gio back in February, making them officially a family of four. 17 months earlier, Prinsloo gave birth to the couple's first child, Dusty Rose, in Sept. 2016.

So how is the family of four doing these days?

"Mine are so fresh out the box, mine don't do that much yet," Levine told E! News' Justin Sylvester on Monday. "I think that for me it's like, be a parent every single chance you get."

Adam Levine Shares Sweet Daddy-Daughter Photo with Dusty Rose After the Birth of Gio Grace

Levine explained that there will be times when you're tired, but you have to push through.

"As soon as I can be a parent at any time during the day I do it," Levine shared. "And that's kind of like as a dad too, you gotta be there, that's a big thing, being around all the time."

Levine later revealed his parenting style that works for him and Prinsloo.

"I call it like the A-Team," Levine explained. "A-Team has to be fresh, functional, relaxed and happy to deal with the B-Team, which is your children. A-Team is your other person, this is my girl...we have to be ready for you. If we're not ready for you, the A-Team is not ready for the B-Team, we have problems, no one's going to have any fun."

Fellow Voice coach Alicia Keys, who has two sons with Swizz Beatz, also shared a message to fellow moms out there.

See what she had to say in the E! News video above!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Adam Levine , Behati Prinsloo , Alicia Keys , Celeb Kids , The Voice , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts Has Been a Movie Star for 30 Years—but Don't Let That Bother You

Jenna Dewan Gets Cozy With New Man at Halloween Party

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Bali Vacation Will Make You Want to Call Your Travel Agent ASAP

Ross Butler, Noah Centineo, Casamigos Halloween Party 2018

Please Enjoy Noah Centineo and Ross Butler Having a Dance Party in Halloween Costumes

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes' 1-Year Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Jeff Leatham Will Make You Swoon

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Reveals Pregnancy Health Scare as Due Date Approaches

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.