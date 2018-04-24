Adam Levine Reveals His "A-Team" Parenting Style With Behati Prinsloo

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 4:05 PM
Adam Levine is opening up about life with two young kids.
The Voice coach and his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, are parents to 1-year-old daughter Dusty Rose Levine and 2-month-old baby girl Gio Grace Levine. The couple just welcomed baby Gio back in February, making them officially a family of four. 17 months earlier, Prinsloo gave birth to the couple's first child, Dusty Rose, in Sept. 2016.
So how is the family of four doing these days?
"Mine are so fresh out the box, mine don't do that much yet," Levine told E! News' Justin Sylvester on Monday. "I think that for me it's like, be a parent every single chance you get."
Levine explained that there will be times when you're tired, but you have to push through.
"As soon as I can be a parent at any time during the day I do it," Levine shared. "And that's kind of like as a dad too, you gotta be there, that's a big thing, being around all the time."
Levine later revealed his parenting style that works for him and Prinsloo.
"I call it like the A-Team," Levine explained. "A-Team has to be fresh, functional, relaxed and happy to deal with the B-Team, which is your children. A-Team is your other person, this is my girl...we have to be ready for you. If we're not ready for you, the A-Team is not ready for the B-Team, we have problems, no one's going to have any fun."
Fellow Voice coach Alicia Keys, who has two sons with Swizz Beatz, also shared a message to fellow moms out there.
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
