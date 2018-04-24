Candace Cameron Bure Has the Perfect Response to a Body-Shaming Troll

While Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick may have made trolls like fun and frolicsome folk that can't stop the music, it turns out the trolls that live under the Internet aren't such a feel-good time.

Getting her acting start at age seven, Fuller House star Candace Cameron-Bure is no stranger to the downside of being in the spotlight, which is why she had the most perfect clapback to a body-shaming troll recently.

Last week, the 42-year-old posted an Instagram photo of herself and her 18-year-old son Lev Bure out to dinner at Nobu. It was simple, sweet and needed no negative comments, but a nasty comment is what it got.

According to a screenshot that Cosmo caught, a rather uninformed commenter, @grettavontrappandspanky, wrote, "All that exersizing [sic], and you still look like you weigh more than your husband, did you change your diet?"

As previously mentioned, Lev is her son not her husband—you could maybe tell that fact because they basically have the same face.