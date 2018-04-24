Lethal Weapon's Clayne Crawford Apologizes for Bad On-Set Behavior

The drama behind the scenes of Lethal Weapon is beginning to overshadow the cases Riggs and Murtaugh solve on a weekly basis.

Clayne Crawford, who stars as Murtaugh in Fox's reboot of the film franchise, has taken to Instagram to apologize for two incidents that occurred on the set that resulted on the actor being "reprimanded twice" during the show's second season. The lengthy admission comes after multiple reports that the network and Warner Bros. Television (who produces the procedural) were considering canceling the series outright or, at the very least, recasting the role.

"As you can imagine, yesterday's headlines were incredibly distressing," Crawford's message begins. "It is true that I have been reprimanded twice during the past two seasons of Lethal Weapon."