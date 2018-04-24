Tina Knowles Proves There's No Drama Between Beyoncé and Tiffany Haddish

If she's good in Tina Knowles' book, she's definitely good in Beyoncé's!

After last month's #WhoBitBeyoncé scandal, in which the comedienne told GQ about an unnamed actress who bit Queen Bey on the face, the status of their friendship remained in limbo. (This wasn't the first time Tiffany blabbed about the super private celeb's personal affairs...)

But now the Bey Hive can rest assured Haddish is still in the singer's inner circle after she stopped by Tina's book club to discuss her memoir with members! Tina shared a photo with Tiffany on Instagram Tuesday, praising the Girls' Trip star for taking time to answer questions about The Last Black Unicorn.