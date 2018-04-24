Melania Trump Lights Up the White House With Her Oversized Hat and That Hand-Hold

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 2:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Melania Trump, Donald Trump

REX/Shutterstock

Hats off to the first lady!

On Tuesday, First Lady Melania Trump wowed at the White House when she donned an all-white ensemble, complete with oversized hat, to host the Trump administration's first official state visit with France. The event was held on the South Lawn of the White House.

To welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, Melania opted for a $2,195 Michael Kors Collection crepe blazer and skirt suit, paired with navy blue heels. Of course, all eyes were on the oversized Hervé Pierre hat that the 47-year-old donned for the occasion.

In the past, Pierre has been instrumental as Trump's personal stylist. The French-American fashion designer also designed Trump's inaugural gown.

Photos

Melania Trump's Best Looks

Of course, the all-white ensemble isn't the only thing making headlines from this morning's event. Many onlookers, like @AynRandPaulRyan, surmised that Melania may not have been so keen on holding the hand of her husband—yet again. 

Many commenters pointed out that it appears to have taken the first lady a few tries to take the 45th president's hand.

Recently, Trump had been involved in multiple sex scandals. Adult film star Stormy Daniels has come forward about an affair and the subsequent alleged cover-up. Ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal has alleged to having a 10-month affair with the commander-in-chief in 2005.

The Trumps married on January 22, 2005.

Last May, Melania made headlines when she and the president arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel. When the two disembarked off Air Force One, Melania, who was once again wearing all white, appeared to swat away her husband's hand when he attempted to hold hers. The swift swatting move went viral after it was caught by Haaretz.com and then caught attention of the world, seemingly confirming public suspicions that there may be trouble in the president and first lady's marriage. 

Melania's sleight of hand has been ongoing since then.

What do you think of today's hand-holding moment? Sound off in the comments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Donald Trump , Top Stories , Apple News , Melania Trump
Latest News

Jenna Dewan Gets Cozy With New Man at Halloween Party

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Bali Vacation Will Make You Want to Call Your Travel Agent ASAP

Ross Butler, Noah Centineo, Casamigos Halloween Party 2018

Please Enjoy Noah Centineo and Ross Butler Having a Dance Party in Halloween Costumes

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes' 1-Year Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Jeff Leatham Will Make You Swoon

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Reveals Pregnancy Health Scare as Due Date Approaches

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Spend the Day Together in Miami Amid Relationship Tension

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.