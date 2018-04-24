Melania Trump Lights Up the White House With Her Oversized Hat and That Hand-Hold

Hats off to the first lady!

On Tuesday, First Lady Melania Trump wowed at the White House when she donned an all-white ensemble, complete with oversized hat, to host the Trump administration's first official state visit with France. The event was held on the South Lawn of the White House.

To welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, Melania opted for a $2,195 Michael Kors Collection crepe blazer and skirt suit, paired with navy blue heels. Of course, all eyes were on the oversized Hervé Pierre hat that the 47-year-old donned for the occasion.

In the past, Pierre has been instrumental as Trump's personal stylist. The French-American fashion designer also designed Trump's inaugural gown.