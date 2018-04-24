Not Just Cute Cousins: Inside the Special Bond That Kate and Pippa Middleton's Kids Will Share

Royal baby No. 3, born Monday morning to Kate Middleton and Prince William, doesn't have the most distinguished perch in the royal family tree.

He's fifth in line to the throne and, like his uncle Prince Harry (now sixth in line), he'll amiably—and perhaps gratefully—further descend the ladder when his big brother Prince George has kids. That's just how royal lineage goes in the United Kingdom—there's even a snappy name for it, the spare heir. And this bouncing baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed, is actually the spare of the spare, his sister Princess Charlotte.

But fusty history aside, he's also the darling baby of the family, welcomed with open arms by kin and country, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child is going to be doted on like nobody's business, by Mum and Dad, his nanny and the rest of his sprawling family—which, excitingly, is going to be even bigger by the end of the year.

And though only time will tell whether No. 3 ever turns into a big brother, too, Kate and William's youngest will get to be a big cousin soon enough.