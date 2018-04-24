Jennifer Lopez Has a Beauty Pet Peeve Everyone Can Relate to

You're one step closer to getting that J.Lo glow.

Before Jennifer Lopez's makeup collection with Inglot Cosmetics drops this week, the actress-singer-dancer wants you to know: Less is more…despite what Instagram may show you. The World of Dance judge recently held a launch event in Las Vegas, debuting the collection to press with the help of her friend and makeup artist Scott Barnes.

"I know that there's a trend to do very heavy makeup…but, like, you're not doing that," J.Lo said to the crowd. "People want to see your natural beauty shine through. For me that's the most important thing: You don't see makeup coming at you, but you see a beautiful girl coming at you. Enhance me. Don't make me look like I'm wearing a mask, so if people come up to me, they go: ‘Look at all that makeup she has on. She must look like crap when she wakes up.' That's not the desired effect."