BRAND NEW
SUN 9e|6p

Kim Kardashian's Latest Nude Photos Are Seriously Explicit

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 1:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kim Kardashian just went there. Like really, really went there. 

The E! reality star and business mogul is a major proponent of the Instagram thirst trap (Exhibits A, B and C come to mind), but there's no denying that Kim's latest NSFW snapshots blow the rest far and away. 

Kardashian, 37, shared the nude photos—which expose her breasts and vagina—to social media on Tuesday while promoting the upcoming addition to her KKW Fragrance line. Aptly dubbed "KKW Body" and available April 30,  the scent is inspired by the celeb's world-famous figure. In an interview with Business of Fashion published Monday, Kim described the fragrance in detail. 

Photos

Kim Kardashian Goes Topless

"The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body," she shared. "It's really cool. The scent is so good, I'm so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that's a color and something that's just luminous."

Kim's first trio of KKW Fragrances launched last November and sold out in less than a week. Expect similar records when "KKW Body" becomes available for purchase. 

Safe to say we've lost count of the amount of times Kim K.'s broken the internet! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News , Instagram , Kardashians , Naked , Sexy , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Bali Vacation Will Make You Want to Call Your Travel Agent ASAP

Luka Sabbat, Kourtney Kardashian

Why Kourtney Kardashian Will Be Unbothered by Luka Sabbat's Mystery Woman

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1511

KUWTK: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Decide to Take North to the March for Our Lives Rally

Kim Kardashian Wants to "Change the World For the Better"

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's New $13.5 Million Mansion Will Have You Begging for an Invite

Kylie Jenner, KUWTK 1511

Kylie Jenner Struggles to Accept Her New Body at a Calvin Klein Photo Shoot: "I'm Still 158!"

Kylie Jenner Feels Insecure About Her Post-Baby BodyKylie Jenner Feels Insecure About Her Post-Baby Body

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.