Double Dare Reboot Coming to Nickelodeon Summer 2018

On your mark, get set, reboot! Double Dare is coming back to Nickelodeon in a brand-new series. So, what will it be: Answer the question or take a physical challenge?

The iconic game show from the 1990s will return summer 2018 with 40 new episodes. Viewers can expect appearances from folks from Double Dare's past, longtime fans of the series and today's hottest celebrities. Double Dare originally aired from 1986-1993 on Nickelodeon with Marc Summers as host. It returned in 2000 as Double Dare 2000 with Jason Harris as host.

The network celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016 with a special episode and a live edition of the game show shot at San Diego Comic-Con.