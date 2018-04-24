Married at First Sight's Shawniece Jackson Is Pregnant

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 12:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shawniece Jackson

Ben Esakof

Shawniece Jackson is pregnant!

E! News has learned that the Married at First Sight season six star is expecting her first child. This news comes shortly before the Lifetime show's season six finale, in which we'll see what happens between Jackson and husband Jephte Pierre, who she met and tied the knot at the beginning of the season.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I was absolutely shocked," Jackson told People Tuesday. "I was in the emergency room because I felt awful and had no idea what was wrong. They came back and told me all my symptoms were from pregnancy and that I was pregnant. I was totally shocked."

Watch Married at First Sight's Shawniece and Jephte Argue Inside a Corn Maze

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

While the pregnancy was a shock, Jackson shared with the publication that she's "always" wanted to be a mom.

"I've always felt like that's my purpose in life — to recreate some little Shawnieces in life," Jackson said. "I think it's the greatest gift a woman can have. Life is a beautiful thing!"

Congratulations to Jackson on her baby news!

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Married at First Sight , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Has a Beauty Pet Peeve Everyone Can Relate to

Halle Berry, Catwoman

Halle Berry Doesn't Regret Catwoman, Thanks to Her Hefty Paycheck

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Birthday Tracksuit

3 Things You Didn't Know About Gigi Hadid's Birthday Tracksuit

Princess Charlotte's Blue Dress Flies Off Shelves

Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian's Latest Nude Photos Are Seriously Explicit

Gigi Hadid's 'Golden Birthday' Bash With Famous Friends

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson

Watch Blake Shelton Roast ''Old as S--t'' Kelly Clarkson on Her Birthday

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.