Where Does Christina Aguilera's Carpool Karaoke Rank Among the Other Pop Divas?

Divas do it better! Christina Aguilera is the latest pop diva to join James Corden on his morning commute to work in the latest Carpool Karaoke episode on The Late Late Show and she brought it.

As Aguilera tried to teach Corden how to do her iconic growl on "Fighter" and then went into "Dirrty"—with a surprise guest appearance by Melissa McCarthy in the backseat—we couldn't help but think about all of her fellow pop princesses who've found themselves rocking out in Corden's musical car. The real question is: who did it best?

Xtina has some stiff competition for the best carpool karaoke party because there have been some big names in the pop diva genre in the past. For example, Jennifer Lopez busted out her "Jenny From the Block" alter ego and even sang in Spanish on her episode, while Kelly Clarkson commented on her dramatic "Since You've Been Gone" track and left us feeling so nostalgic for her throwback songs.