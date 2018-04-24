Inside Gigi Hadid's 23rd Birthday Party With Queer Eye's Fab Five, Cara Delevingne and More Celebs

Gigi Hadid celebrated her golden birthday with a star-studded bash in Brooklyn.

The supermodel threw a party to celebrate turning 23 on April 23 at Brooklyn Heights Social Club on Monday night, a source tells E! News. Guests at the bash included Gigi's sister Bella Hadid, brother Anwar Hadid, parents Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid, as well as models Martha Hunt, Joan Smalls, Olivia Culpo, Hailey Baldwin and Suki Waterhouse.

Gigi's pal Cara Delevingne was also in attendance at the bash, as well as Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness from one of Gigi's favorite shows, Netflix's Queer Eye.

Before arriving to her party, Gigi was spotted leaving her apartment with Bella in a gold Atelier Versace mini dress.