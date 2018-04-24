The Handmaid's Tale's Yvonne Strahovski Talks Serena Joy's Season 2 Moves and Cast Bachelor Viewing Parties

It's almost time to return to Gilead, and with that comes returning to the Waterford residence and all the horrors kept within.

For star Yvonne Strahovski, who plays Commander Waterford's (Joseph Fiennes) icy and barren wife, that means returning to Serena Joy's specific brand of cruelty. And as the actress told E! News' Sibley Scoles, this season's behavior had her question her character's choices more than ever before.

"I mean, I've had a love-hate relationship with Serena from the get-go. It's been real push and pull with her, especially this season even more so because I think the relationships are so much more heightened," she admitted. "And there's so much more complication to each of the relationships that Serena pulls some moves that I'm even more trying to figure out why. Why are you so mean? It's very confronting."