Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson Share Descendants 3 Rehearsal Photos

Believe it or not, there are still so many ways to be wicked.

Production on Disney Channel's Descendants 3 began in Vancouver Monday, and several cast members­—including Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, China Ann McClain and Booboo Stewart—shared several (spoiler-free!) behind-the-scenes photos with fans via their Instagram accounts.

A third movie was inevitable, as Descendants 2 ended with McClain's character facing the camera and playfully asking the fans, "You didn't think this was the end of the story, did you?" The sequel premiered simultaneously across six networks, with 8.92 million viewers tuning in.

In February, Disney Channel announced a third movie would air in 2019. "By adding a modern twist to Disney's most treasured heritage properties, the world of Descendants has become an instant classic," Gary Marsh, president and CCO of Disney Channels Worldwide, told E! News. "We're thrilled that the creative team that conceived and launched this global phenomenon is back to dive deeper into these characters and the imaginative world from which they come."