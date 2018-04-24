Scarlett Johansson Can't Unsee This Photo of Boyfriend Colin Jost

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 6:05 AM

Scarlett Johansson, Ellen

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Did Ellen DeGeneres just break up Scarlett Johanssonand Colin Jost with a single photo? 

Well, ok, no, but a split wasn't entirely off the table when the Avengers star laid eyes on a throwback photo of her SNL beau with fellow comedian John Mulaney. One word: beard. 

"I thought that was a disguise, but that's really what he looked like...had you seen that?" DeGeneres asked the star. 

"I mean—I can't unsee it now," she quipped back. 

"Have I just broken y'all up?" the host continued. 

"I can't say that that's an image that I'll ever forget," Johansson retorted. 

Scarlett Johansson's Best Roles

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Avengers Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

It wasn't long before a photo of Jost today was back on the screen behind the women. 

"That's how I like to remember him," the actress joked. "That's how I'll always remember him by now that we're broken up."

All kidding aside, it sounds like she's smitten with Jost nearly a year after they were first romantically linked last spring. 

When DeGeneres teased her with questions about "Weekend Update," she couldn't lie about her favorite anchor. 

"It's hard to pick [between Jost and Michael Che. No, it's not that hard to pick," she joked. "I guess I'm a Colin fan, I have to say."

However, that was before she saw that photo of his beard. 

