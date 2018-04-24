Scarlett Johansson Can't Unsee This Photo of Boyfriend Colin Jost

Did Ellen DeGeneres just break up Scarlett Johanssonand Colin Jost with a single photo?

Well, ok, no, but a split wasn't entirely off the table when the Avengers star laid eyes on a throwback photo of her SNL beau with fellow comedian John Mulaney. One word: beard.

"I thought that was a disguise, but that's really what he looked like...had you seen that?" DeGeneres asked the star.

"I mean—I can't unsee it now," she quipped back.

"Have I just broken y'all up?" the host continued.

"I can't say that that's an image that I'll ever forget," Johansson retorted.