Scarlett Johansson Can't Unsee This Photo of Boyfriend Colin Jost

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 6:05 AM
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Did Ellen DeGeneres just break up Scarlett Johanssonand Colin Jost with a single photo?
Well, ok, no, but a split wasn't entirely off the table when the Avengers star laid eyes on a throwback photo of her SNL beau with fellow comedian John Mulaney. One word: beard.
"I thought that was a disguise, but that's really what he looked like...had you seen that?" DeGeneres asked the star.
"I mean—I can't unsee it now," she quipped back.
"Have I just broken y'all up?" the host continued.
"I can't say that that's an image that I'll ever forget," Johansson retorted.
It wasn't long before a photo of Jost today was back on the screen behind the women.
"That's how I like to remember him," the actress joked. "That's how I'll always remember him by now that we're broken up."
All kidding aside, it sounds like she's smitten with Jost nearly a year after they were first romantically linked last spring.
When DeGeneres teased her with questions about "Weekend Update," she couldn't lie about her favorite anchor.
"It's hard to pick [between Jost and Michael Che. No, it's not that hard to pick," she joked. "I guess I'm a Colin fan, I have to say."
However, that was before she saw that photo of his beard.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!