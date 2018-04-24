Scarlett Johansson Can't Unsee This Photo of Boyfriend Colin Jost

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 6:05 AM

Scarlett Johansson, Ellen

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Did Ellen DeGeneres just break up Scarlett Johanssonand Colin Jost with a single photo? 

Well, ok, no, but a split wasn't entirely off the table when the Avengers star laid eyes on a throwback photo of her SNL beau with fellow comedian John Mulaney. One word: beard. 

"I thought that was a disguise, but that's really what he looked like...had you seen that?" DeGeneres asked the star. 

"I mean—I can't unsee it now," she quipped back. 

"Have I just broken y'all up?" the host continued. 

"I can't say that that's an image that I'll ever forget," Johansson retorted. 

Scarlett Johansson's Best Roles

It wasn't long before a photo of Jost today was back on the screen behind the women. 

"That's how I like to remember him," the actress joked. "That's how I'll always remember him by now that we're broken up."

All kidding aside, it sounds like she's smitten with Jost nearly a year after they were first romantically linked last spring. 

When DeGeneres teased her with questions about "Weekend Update," she couldn't lie about her favorite anchor. 

"It's hard to pick [between Jost and Michael Che. No, it's not that hard to pick," she joked. "I guess I'm a Colin fan, I have to say."

However, that was before she saw that photo of his beard. 

