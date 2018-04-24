Avengers: Infinity War Spoiler-Free Social Media Reviews Are In

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 4:45 AM
The embargo has been lifted—but don't worry about spoilers!
With the exception of a few cast members, Monday's Hollywood premiere marked the first time that the stars of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War saw the film in its entirety. (During the film's production in 2017, the actors were typically only given excerpts of the script—and, as the cast members said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, some were given alternate scripts altogether.)
Uniting characters from Ant-Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man and Thor against a common enemy—in this case, Thanos (Josh Brolin)—was no easy task. But crticis agree directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, producer Kevin Feige and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely all met the challenge. Here's what critics and stars who attended the premiere had to say about the movie on Twitter:
I am overwhelmed. The movie is epic beyond compare. LOVED it. My legs are still shaking. It’s a gigantic @Marvel masterpiece. So much to say but I’ll stay Silent Bob til Monday so as not to slip in spoilers. Suffice to say it’s gonna be a looooong year until @Avengers 4... pic.twitter.com/aHnsgj5MK0— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 24, 2018
#InfinityWar is mostly great, somehow managing to mix all the elements of the MCU into one big mix-tape of fun, thrills, emotion... and despair. The ending is brilliant.— Scott Collura (@ScottCollura) April 24, 2018
That's all I'll say for now because I'm very tired and we've got a FULL WEEK of Avengers content to get through, but my full #AvengersInfinityWar review will be live tomorrow evening on @screenrant!— 💀 Mollsoleum 👻 (@mollyrockit) April 24, 2018
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR has like ten legit "chill down the spine" great moments. But it's for sure the first half of a two part movie and I left a little unsatisfied/frustrated, maybe by design ... at least that's how I feel right now three hours later.— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 24, 2018
Want to clarify: I’m not saying this movie is Empire Strikes Back great, it was a comparison of sequel direction/tone/execution.— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 24, 2018
I think Fans will really dig this film. I’m curious to see what general audiences think.— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 24, 2018
But personally, if I'd seen #InfinityWar for the first time at a normal screening in a normal theater, I would have walked out afterward, bought another ticket, and walked right back in for a second viewing. That's how much I was into it.— Tasha Roboooonson (@TashaRobinson) April 24, 2018
Here's what astonished me most in #InfinityWar: I actually thought that by MCU standards, Thanos is a reasonably compelling antagonist. He's not going to singlehandedly change views on Marvel's villain problem, but for yet another alien with a destroy-ey McGuffin, he's not bad.— Tasha Roboooonson (@TashaRobinson) April 24, 2018
There is a lot of mind-blowing stuff in #AvengersInfinityWar, emotional, funny and lives up to the hype— Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 24, 2018
#AvengerInfinityWar is truly the Empire Strikes Back of the MCU. pic.twitter.com/MlwIeOQIDj— Joshua Yehlblazer (@JoshuaYehl) April 24, 2018
Infinity War is great. Very solid and fans will love it. My one issue is that there is almost TOO much going on and you can feel the weight of so many characters. Still handled as well as it possibly could have been. Top notch job. Very entertaining. Thanos IS the main character— John Campea (@johncampea) April 24, 2018
Is #AvengersInfinityWar the best MCU film? No. #BlackPanther just came out (and dropped the mic). But this is top tier MCU. Thanos is a fully realized villain with understandable motivations.— Brandon Norwood (@bwood0824) April 24, 2018
I'm still processing the ending BTW. Seriously stay spoiler free b! #AntManandTheWasp has a tough act to follow between #InfinityWar and #BlackPanther. This is not a slight to that film either, so leave all that negative shit at the door.— Brandon Norwood (@bwood0824) April 24, 2018
#Avengers #InfinityWar: Wow. Just...WOW! I was NOT expecting THIS! What a ballsy movie! Blown away! See this NOW! Do not get spoiled! Can’t believe what I just saw!!!! pic.twitter.com/dITeGTHTsu— Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) April 24, 2018
#AvengersInfinityWar first thoughts: this is the most epic Marvel movie ever made, the most epic superhero movie ever made, perhaps the most epic movie ever. Epic, truly epic, describes the scope and ambition of this movie.— Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) April 24, 2018
#AvengerInfinityWar is dark, funny, emotional, devastating, controversial. Will provoke a lot of debate.— Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) April 24, 2018
I should add that ice cream is my favorite. #AvengerInfinityWar is a gigantic movie filled with laughs, smart action & fan service. MCU is best when intimate & the scope here inevitably forces some unevenness & much assumed viewer knowledge, but it’s still a major accomplishment.— Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) April 24, 2018
I will add that it's pacing is kind of a different beast, just because there are so many plates spinning. Excited to see it again just knowing how the story unfolds.— Evil Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 24, 2018
This will set standards on juggling multiple characters & storylines. So fluid and beautifully executed. Inspired filmmaking that flew by.— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) April 24, 2018
No exaggeration, the film felt like it lasted less than an hour.
The performance-capture on Brolin is incredible. You feel every emotion. pic.twitter.com/OVQ7cuqZNM
To give some perspective, the Russo Brothers directed my two favorite films in the MCU with Civil War and Winter Soldier.— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) April 24, 2018
I need time to think about where I’m placing INFINITY WAR on my MCU list but easily in the top 5.
Stay away from ALL SPOILERS. Shocked is an understatement. pic.twitter.com/p8uG5hMzzn
Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters Friday.
The film boasts an A-list cast that includes Angela Basset, Dave Bautista, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Don Cheadle, Carrie Coon, Bradley Cooper, Benedict Cumberbatch, Vin Diesel, Robert Downey Jr., Winston Duke, Chris Evans, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland, Scarlett Johansson, Pom Klementieff, Anthony Mackie, Terry Notary, Elizabeth Olsen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Michael Shaw, Sebastian Stan, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Benedict Wong and Letitia Wright. A few cast members even filmed a PSA cautioning people from sharing spoilers online.
As they warn fans in the promo video, "Thanos demands your silence."
