Avengers: Infinity War Spoiler-Free Social Media Reviews Are In

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 4:45 AM

The embargo has been lifted—but don't worry about spoilers!

With the exception of a few cast members, Monday's Hollywood premiere marked the first time that the stars of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War saw the film in its entirety. (During the film's production in 2017, the actors were typically only given excerpts of the script—and, as the cast members said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, some were given alternate scripts altogether.)

Uniting characters from Ant-Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man and Thor against a common enemy—in this case, Thanos (Josh Brolin)—was no easy task. But crticis agree directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, producer Kevin Feige and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely all met the challenge. Here's what critics and stars who attended the premiere had to say about the movie on Twitter:

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters Friday.

The film boasts an A-list cast that includes Angela Basset, Dave Bautista, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Don Cheadle, Carrie Coon, Bradley Cooper, Benedict Cumberbatch, Vin Diesel, Robert Downey Jr., Winston Duke, Chris Evans, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland, Scarlett Johansson, Pom Klementieff, Anthony Mackie, Terry Notary, Elizabeth Olsen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Michael Shaw, Sebastian Stan, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Benedict Wong and Letitia Wright. A few cast members even filmed a PSA cautioning people from sharing spoilers online.

As they warn fans in the promo video, "Thanos demands your silence."

