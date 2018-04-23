Christina Aguilera Kills It in Latest Primetime Carpool Karaoke

James Corden looks pretty good in primetime.

In his second Carpool Karaoke primetime special, Corden and The Late Late Show reran a few Carpool Karaoke segments, but the real stars of the night were a few brand new bits of musical insanity.

First, Corden and band leader Reggie Watts opened the show on a 10 p.m. CBS procedural before realizing that made no sense. That turned into a Bruno Mars-style number all about the show's visit to an earlier timeslot.

Then, we got a glorious new Crosswalk Musical, starring some of CBS' biggest talent. The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar, Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage, and Mom's Anna Faris and Allison Janney all joined Corden for a production of The Sound of Music, which took place exclusively in the crosswalk outside of CBS Television City.