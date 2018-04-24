EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Married at First Sight's Molly and Jonathan Reunite for Tense Decision Day

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 5:00 AM

It's the moment fans have been waiting for!

Tonight marks the season finale for Married at First Sight where three couples will decide if they want to stay married or go their separate ways.

Before you gather around with family and friends to make your final predictions, this clip may provide some insight into one pair's mindset.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic sit down with the experts to discuss the past eight weeks of married life. And while it hasn't been easy for this pair, Dr. Jessica Griffin decides to take a positive approach and see what each person is grateful for.

"I'm grateful that I've never had to question if you were in this for the right reasons. You made it very clear from the very beginning and everything you've done has shown that you were in this for the right reasons," Molly shared with her husband. "That alone is a lot."

Photos

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Molly Duff, Jonathan Francetic, Married at First Sight

Lifetime

She continued, "I feel like you've done good things for me as a person. I want to push myself more because of you and try new things. It's helped me in a lot of ways and it's made me a better person—not a worse person." 

Sounds like a strong couple, right?

Unfortunately, loyal viewers know that this pair no longer lives together and came this close to confirming their breakup last week.  

"This is just a tough question to answer," Jonathan shared. "I regret doing this because…"

Is there any hope for this couple? Watch the two-hour season finale of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) tonight at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.

