Queer Eye's Fab Five Can't Stop Making Friends With Their Famous Fans

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 6:36 PM

Everyone wants a piece of the Fab Five.

Ever since Netflix premiered Queer Eye with Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown, fans can't get enough of the group who are transforming lives with their eye for style, culture, cooking and more.

Some of those viewers just so happen to be a few Hollywood stars who have had the opportunity to meet some of the cast. And let's just say they haven't been able to hide their excitement at the encounters.

Just this past weekend, Tan celebrated his birthday with an intimate dinner at Le Turtle in New York. While some cast members were able to attend, other fans noticed Saturday Night Live's Heidi GardnerSimon Huck and Gigi Hadid enjoying the festivities.

So what other Hollywood stars love the Fab Five? We did some research and compiled some of our favorite encounters in the gallery below.

Photos

Stars Who Love the Queer Eye Cast

Queer Eye, Fuller House

Instagram

Andrea Barber & Candace Cameron Bure

"This is my official pitch for a @queereye & @fullerhouse crossover episode! @bobbyberk said he'd makeover the Tanner home. And clearly @jvn and Gibbler Style™️ are a match made in heaven. @netflix, are you listening?" Andrea Barber captioned this sweet selfie. We are so on board with a Fuller House and Queer Eye crossover.

Queer Eye, Tan France, Glen Powell

Instagram

Glen Powell

Um, can we be BFFs with these two ASAP?!

Jonathan Van Ness, Reese Witherspoon

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

While promoting her new book Whiskey in a Tea Cup, the Big Little Lies star stopped by Jonathan Van Ness' podcast and as you can see they had a blast chatting about everything.

Mandy Moore, The Cast of <i>Queer Eye</i>, 2018 Emmys

Instagram

Mandy Moore

"I've already won! I can go home now! #Emmys #ThisIsUs #QueerEye," Mandy Moore  shared on Instagram at the 2018 Emmys and we are officially jealous of this entire encounter.

Queer Eye, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Bobby Berk

Instagram

Tina Fey & Maya Rudolph

During all of the 2018 Emmys celebrations, Bobby Berk ran into both Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph and from the looks of it these three really hit it off.

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Ted Allen

Instagram

Ted Allen

The former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star is a major supporter of all-things Antoni Porowski, especially if it has to do with one of his culinary ventures.

Queer Eye, Tan France, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

The cookbook author has major love for all of the guys on Queer Eye. "I have no voice today. I am so happy to have met these wonderful humans yesterday. I feel like I've met friends for life. My groomsmen in my next wedding for sure," Chrissy Teigen wrote alongside a slew of photos with the boys.

Jonathan Van Ness, Justin Theroux, Emma Stone

Instagram

Justin Theroux & Emma Stone

We may have just found Hollywood's biggest Queer Eye fans. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Justin Theroux  revealed exactly what happens when he spends time with the Queer Eye guys saying that "Antoni made me nachos once and that was about the extent of it." Um, jealous!

Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, James Corden

Instagram

James Corden

The Late Late Show With James Corden host couldn't help himself when the squad stopped by his talk show. He just had to play with Van Ness' locks.

Nev Schulman, Laura Perlongo, Antoni Porowski

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Shorty Awards

Nev Schulman

The Catfish host was able to meet Porowski at the 10th Annual Shorty Awards at PlayStation Theater in New York City. 

Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, Margaret Cho

Instagram

Margaret Cho

The comedian loves her some Van Ness and the rest of the Netflix show stars, and she doesn't care who knows it!

Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Tan France, Antoni Porowski

Instagram

Aidy Bryant & Kate McKinnon

"What an AMAZINGLY surreal night. A huge thanks to @petedavidson and the cast of @nbcsnl for having us, and for making us feel so welcome," France shared on social media after visiting the set. "Tonight was a night I will never forget."

Queer Eye, Michelle Kwan, Jonathan Van Ness

Instagram

Michelle Kwan

Olympic legends have favorite TV shows too and Michelle Kwan's is definitely Queer Eye!

Queer Eye, Betty Who

Instagram

Betty Who

The singer posed with her "new boy band" back in June after recording the show's new theme song and you can definitely see she's bonded with all the guys.

Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid

Instagram

Dua Lipa & Gigi Hadid

Is it really a party if one of the Queer Eye stars isn't in attendance?

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Tina Fey

Instagram

Tina Fey

The Mean Girls creator is a major Queer Eye fan. She's proven it by stopping and making friends with anyone in the cast any chance she gets.

Jonathan Van Ness, Lauri Hernandez

Instagram

Laurie Hernandez

"Omg slay me. I just talked about training an amanar w @lauriehernandez_ #igotthis," Van Ness revealed on social media after meeting the Olympic athlete. 

Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Gigi Hadid, Simon Huck

Instagram

Gigi Hadid

The stars come out for the Queer Eye crew. When Tan France celebrated his birthday, the supermodel along with Simon Huck celebrated at Le Turtle. 

Pete Davidson, Tan, SNL

YouTube

Pete Davidson

The Saturday Night Live star received a special makeover from style expert France. What came next was a special friendship we can't get enough of. 

Jonathan Van Ness, Issa Rae

Instagram

Issa Rae

"Lifetime achievement award goes to me meeting @issarae," Van Ness shared on Instagram after meeting the A-list actress. 

Bon Jovi, Queer Eye

Instagram

Jon Bon Jovi

You never know who you will run into at NBC's morning show. "We were minding our own biz getting ready to shoot the Today show, when the most iconic @bonjovi asked Tanny for a selfie," Van Ness recalled on Instagram.

And while some stars may not be able to express their love in person, social media isn't disappointing.

"Yes I just followed all the queer eye guys," Chrissy Teigen previously shared on Twitter. Sara Bareilles also wrote, "Well, @QueerEye you already know how wonderful you are but I just love your kindness and heart in your work. your generosity brings out the best in people and oh my gosh I just am moved to tears. thank you for the smiles."

See what everyone is talking about by streaming Queer Eye on Netflix now.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

