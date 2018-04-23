Queer Eye's Fab Five Can't Stop Making Friends With Their Famous Fans

Everyone wants a piece of the Fab Five.

Ever since Netflix premiered Queer Eye with Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown, fans can't get enough of the group who are transforming lives with their eye for style, culture, cooking and more.

Some of those viewers just so happen to be a few Hollywood stars who have had the opportunity to meet some of the cast. And let's just say they haven't been able to hide their excitement at the encounters.

Just this past weekend, Tan celebrated his birthday with an intimate dinner at Le Turtle in New York. While some cast members were able to attend, other fans noticed Simon Huck and Gigi Hadid enjoying the festivities.

So what other Hollywood stars love the Fab Five? We did some research and compiled some of our favorite encounters in the gallery below.

Photos

Stars Who Love the Queer Eye Cast

Jonathan Van Ness, Justin Theroux, Emma Stone

Instagram

Justin Theroux & Emma Stone

We may have just found Hollywood's biggest Queer Eye fans. "Omg let's all lean on our left arms #canyoubelieve," Jonathan Van Ness shared on Instagram after meeting the duo. 

Nev Schulman, Laura Perlongo, Antoni Porowski

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Shorty Awards

Nev Schulman

The Catfish host was able to meet Antoni Porowski at the 10th Annual Shorty Awards at PlayStation Theater in New York City. 

Jonathan Van Ness, Lauri Hernandez

Instagram

Laurie Hernandez

"Omg slay me. I just talked about training an amanar w @lauriehernandez_ #igotthis," Jonathan Van Ness revealed on social media after meeting the Olympic athlete. 

Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Tan France, Antoni Porowski

Instagram

Aidy Bryant & Kate McKinnon

"What an AMAZINGLY surreal night. A huge thanks to @petedavidson and the cast of @nbcsnl for having us, and for making us feel so welcome," Tan France shared on social media after visiting the set. "Tonight was a night I will never forget."

Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Gigi Hadid, Simon Huck

Instagram

Gigi Hadid

The stars come out for the Queer Eye crew. When Tan France celebrated his birthday, the supermodel along with Simon Huck celebrated at Le Turtle. 

Jonathan Van Ness, Issa Rae

Instagram

Issa Rae

"Lifetime achievement award goes to me meeting @issarae," Jonathan Van Ness shared on Instagram after meeting the A-list actress. 

Pete Davidson, Tan, SNL

YouTube

Pete Davidson

The Saturday Night Live star received a special makeover from style expert Tan France. What came next was a special friendship we can't get enough of. 

Bon Jovi, Queer Eye

Instagram

Jon Bon Jovi

You never know who you will run into at NBC's morning show. "We were minding our own biz getting ready to shoot the Today show, when the most iconic @bonjovi asked Tanny for a selfie," Jonathan Van Ness recalled on Instagram.

And while some stars may not be able to express their love in person, social media isn't disappointing.

"Yes I just followed all the queer eye guys," Chrissy Teigen previously shared on Twitter. Sara Bareilles also wrote, "Well, @QueerEye you already know how wonderful you are but I just love your kindness and heart in your work. your generosity brings out the best in people and oh my gosh I just am moved to tears. thank you for the smiles."

See what everyone is talking about by streaming Queer Eye on Netflix now.

