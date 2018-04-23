Queer Eye's Fab Five Can't Stop Making Friends With Their Famous Fans

Everyone wants a piece of the Fab Five.

Ever since Netflix premiered Queer Eye with Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown, fans can't get enough of the group who are transforming lives with their eye for style, culture, cooking and more.

Some of those viewers just so happen to be a few Hollywood stars who have had the opportunity to meet some of the cast. And let's just say they haven't been able to hide their excitement at the encounters.

Just this past weekend, Tan celebrated his birthday with an intimate dinner at Le Turtle in New York. While some cast members were able to attend, other fans noticed Simon Huck and Gigi Hadid enjoying the festivities.

So what other Hollywood stars love the Fab Five? We did some research and compiled some of our favorite encounters in the gallery below.