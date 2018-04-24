Taraji P. Henson's Makeup Pro Shares How to Get Rid of Peach Fuzz Fast

"[My clients] love how smooth and chiseled their face looks after use," Daniel told E! News. "Plus, when makeup lays on the skin it's much smoother as well."

It would make sense to be cautious about applying a new device to your precious face without knowing exactly how it will affect it. We learned, however, that Ashunta used the new version of the device on Taraji prior to the Oscars 2018 red carpet, as well as others.

"It delivers the exfoliation equivalent of a facial peel at a spa, plus it removes peach fuzz, leaving skin baby soft," she stated.

To give your skin the red carpet treatment, Daniel suggests using it, then applying a serum or toner to the fresh layer of skin.

"I love using Honest Beauty's Clarifying Toner after I use it on my clients," he said. "It neutralizes and balances the skins surface so moisturizing afterwards is absorbed instantly. Dior's Capture Youth Plump Serum is great afterwards too."