Kim Kardashian West Makes North West Proud With New Makeup Tutorial

Kim Kardashian and BFF Mario Dedivanovic, who doubles as her makeup artist, just shared the cutest makeup tutorial to date.

This afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star officially released her new collection of cream-based eye shadows, in collaboration with Argenis Pinal, the winner of her beauty competition series, Glam Masters. Included in the kit are five shades of shadow sticks: bronze, gold, burgundy, black and turquoise, which retail for $18 individually or $80 for all five on KKWBeauty.com.

Demonstrating how easy they are to apply, the KKW owner created a very unique look on Mario that surely made her four-year-old daughter, North West, very proud.