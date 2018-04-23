Why the Royal Baby's Name Hasn't Been Revealed Yet

Kate Middleton and Prince William have left the hospital and are back at home following the birth of their third child.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy on Monday morning, Kensington Palace announced on Twitter.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," the tweet read Monday. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

After the baby's arrival was announced to the world, William brought their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the hospital to meet their baby brother.