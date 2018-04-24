EXCLUSIVE!

Robert Buckley's Father Gets a Message of Appreciation From His Late Brother on Hollywood Medium

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There's nothing like closure.

Tyler Henryhelps give that to iZombie actor Robert Buckley to take home to his family in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"They're showing me my symbol for father, but they're having me talk about wanting things to be resolved in a closure sense," Tyler says. 

The energy Tyler channels seems to be from a very protective contemporary of Robert's father.

"The feeling is like, the person who passes too soon before their time, they're watching over dad like a hawk," the medium explains. 

Robert knows exactly who Tyler is talking about.

Watch

Hollywood Medium Recap: Season 3 Episode 8

Robert Buckley, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium 309

E!

"My uncle Jerry, my dad was very close to. And really looked up to him. But yeah, he ended up taking his life I think when he was in his mid to late 20s. He passed in Texas and my dad had to travel to Texas to identify the body and take care of all that," Robert reveals.

"That makes sense. And I think in the way that that came through is just his way of acknowledging that he was aware of what your dad did, appreciative of that, 'cause that's one of the hardest things that a person would have to do," Tyler assures.

"I think my dad will feel good to know about his brother Jerry," a grateful Robert adds.

See the touching moment in the clip above.

Watch Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry Wednesdays at 9e|6p only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , iZombie , Family , Death , Top Stories
Latest News
Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes' 1-Year Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Jeff Leatham Will Make You Swoon

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Reveals Pregnancy Health Scare as Due Date Approaches

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Spend the Day Together in Miami Amid Relationship Tension

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Is 90 Days Sober After Suffering Overdose, Singer's Mom Reveals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Invictus Games 2018

Meghan Markle's First Official Twitter Photo Is a Tribute to Prince Harry

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan Gets Cozy With New Man at Halloween Party After Divorce Filing

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.