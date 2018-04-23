Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin Perform "I Like It" at Coachella

Oh, we really like that!

As performers geared up for the second weekend of Coachella, much like many other musicians, Cardi B had several surprise guests up her sleeve.

During her set yesterday, the 25-year-old star brought out J Balvin and Bad Bunny to perform their song "I Like It" for the first time together.

The chart-topping hit is her top debut racking up over 26 million streams to bow at No. 9, according to Billboard.

Cardi B now holds the title for the most simultaneous Billboard Hot 100 entries by a female and most simultaneous Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Top 10 entries by a female.