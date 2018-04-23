Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin Perform "I Like It" at Coachella

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 2:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
J Balvin, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Coachella 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Oh, we really like that! 

As performers geared up for the second weekend of Coachella, much like many other musicians, Cardi B had several surprise guests up her sleeve. 

During her set yesterday, the 25-year-old star brought out J Balvin and Bad Bunny to perform their song "I Like It" for the first time together. 

The chart-topping hit is her top debut racking up over 26 million streams to bow at No. 9, according to Billboard

Cardi B now holds the title for the most simultaneous Billboard Hot 100 entries by a female and most simultaneous Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Top 10 entries by a female. 

Photos

Cardi B's Pregnancy Style

Cardi, Balvin, and Bad Bunny are also set to perform this Thursday at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. 

And if you missed their Coachella performance, you might be in luck because with all three headed to Sin City, a performance of "I Like It" could possibly be in the works. 

Cardi B, J Balvin, Ricky Martin and More to Perform at 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Jennifer LopezMalumaQuavoRicky Martin and many other names were also announced for the star-studded night. 

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo on Thursday, April 26 at 7 PM from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(E! and Telemundo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , J Balvin , Latin , Coachella , Top Stories
Latest News
Billie Lourd, Dodgers

These Celebrity Sightings at the 2018 World Series Are a Total Home Run

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Jenna Dewan Files for Divorce From Channing Tatum

Rita Ora Wins Halloween Dressed as Post Malone

Charmed

Charmed Celebrates Halloween, But Why Is Most of the Cast Not So Into the Holiday?

Charlize Theron, Megyn Kelly

See Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in First Look at Roger Ailes Movie

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley's Fighting Turns Vicious Again

Brandon Jenner, Leah Jenner

Leah Jenner Officially Files for Divorce From Brandon Jenner

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.