The West Wing's Dulé Hill Marries Jazmyn Simon

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 1:10 PM

Jazmyn Simon, Dule Hill

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Dulé Hill is a married man! 

The actor, known for his roles on The West Wing and Psych, married longtime girlfriend Jazmyn Simon. The newly minted husband and wife shared the news via social media on Monday. 

Dulé wrote alongside a photo from their wedding day, "If I could speak all the languages of all the lands throughout the world, I still would not be able to find the words to express the fullness of my love for you @JazmynSimon. #SimonSaysHill ...No... #SimonSAIDHill" 

"Eternal love for you," the Ballerz actress added in her own Instagram post. 

The bride dressed to impress in a BERTA gown, Charlotte Olympia shoes and jewelry by Maria Elena, while Hill wore Ralph Lauren and Jimmy Choo, People reports. 

Photos

Celebrity Wedding Crashers

It was exactly a year ago that the actor proposed to the love of his life following a romantic hot air balloon ride. 

Jazmyn reflected on their engagement anniversary in a heartfelt Instagram post just one week before their nuptials. "One year ago today," she shared, "you asked me to marry you. If you asked me 1,000 more times, I would give you 1,000 more yes's! You are my absolute dream come true and I thank God EVERY day for you, your love, your support, your patience, and your kindness. Lord knows marrying me will require patience. I love you my King. And I can't wait to marry you."

Congratulations and happy honeymooning, you two! 

