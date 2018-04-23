Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes Set to Perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

by Nikki Levy | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 1:10 PM

2018 Billboard Awards, Performers

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards just got more star power!

Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes are set to take the stage at the annual award ceremony. The young superstars are the first round of performers to be announced and they'll be tough acts to follow!

Camila is a four-time Billboard Music Award nominee this year, including a nod for Top New Artist, Dua is marking her first performance on an award show in the U.S. and Shawn has two number one albums on the Billboard 200 chart. 

The three hour telecast will feature performances from this year's hottest musical acts, unexpected collaborations and buzz-worthy moments that celebrate 60 years of the Billboard Hot 100!

Photos

Billboard Music Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Camila Cabello, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Show

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The award show is known for spotlighting music's biggest names and this year is no different!

Kelly Clarkson was announced as the host of this year's ceremony last week and the full list of nominees came shortly after. 

Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran tie for the most nominations this year with 15 each.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET by NBC. Tickets to attend the annual event are on sale now.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

