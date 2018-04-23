Kendra Wilkinson Mourns the Death of Her Dog Martini

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 1:08 PM
Kendra Wilkinson's dog, Martini, has died.
The reality star took to Instagram on Monday to announce the passing of her furry friend.
"Martini has been by my side for 16 years," the former Playboy playmate captioned a series of photos on Instagram. "We will miss her. This is one dog that has seen n been through it all. Lol from San Diego to the playboy mansion to the east coast to Calabasas. I can say she lived her best life. #ripMartini."
Kendra also shared her heartache on Twitter.
"I keep hearing her footsteps but she's not there," Wilkinson tweeted.
She even shared a story about one of Martini's animal friends.
"Martini became friends with a black crow these last couple weeks," she tweeted. "Crow would come n sit n they'd stare for a long time. Crow comes today looking for her n leaves."
Martini became friends with a black crow these last couple weeks. Crow would come n sit n they’d stare for a long time. Crow comes today looking for her n leaves. 😩— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 23, 2018
I keep hearing her footsteps but she’s not there.— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 23, 2018
Kendra also shared a selfie on Instagram and captioned it "I hate 2018."
It certainly has been a tough year for the Kendra on Top star.
Earlier this month, Kendra filed for divorce from Hank Baskett. The two were married for almost nine years and share two children together: son Hank Baskett IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary Baskett, 3.
Sadly, this isn't the only pet death Kendra has mourned. In 2016, her dog Raskal passed away.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!