Queen Elizabeth Goes Horseback Riding as Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Royal Baby

REUTERS/Toby Melville
Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the arrival of her sixth great-grandchild with a trot around Windsor Castle!
The British monarch was spotted horseback riding on Monday morning while awaiting the wonderful news regarding the arrival of Prince Williamand Kate Middleton's third child together. The Daily Mail published photos of Queen Elizabeth on the grounds enjoying a ride on her beloved pony, Carltonlima Emma.
Hours ago, Kensington Palace announced the Duchess of Cambridge had given birth to a baby boy weighing 8 lbs., 7 oz. "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the new," the palace shared further.
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
William told reporters he and Kate were "delighted" and "very happy" with the newest member of the royal family, but joked it's "thrice the worry now."
The newborn prince is fifth in line to the throne, following his grandfather Prince Charles, father William, brother George, and sister Charlotte.
For now, the royal family is resting at home in Kensington Palace. "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes," a spokesperson for the palace announced.
We can't wait to see Queen Elizabeth bonding with her new great-grandson! Perhaps riding lessons are in his future?
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!