Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Poses Shirtless in His Underwear for Gay Times

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Antoni Porowski

Taylor Miller for Gay Times

Queer Eye's food and wine expert Antoni Porowski is turning up the heat as Gay Times' new cover star.

The Fab Five member stripped down to his skivvies and posed shirtless for the publication's May 2018 issue. In addition to modeling his briefs, the Netflix star posed alongside one of his favorite animals—a corgi.

However, Porowski didn't just bare his abs. He also bared his soul when it came to talking about the show, its impact and his sexuality.

When Netflix premiered Queer Eye back in February, Porowski never imagined it would gain such a following.

"I really thought people would be like, 'Oh that's nice—they've just rebooted that thing that they did way back when,'" he told Gay Times. "I'm very surprised at how big and strong the reaction has been. It's really been like an explosion of sorts." 

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Gets Down to His Underwear for Hanes Ad

Antoni Porowski

Taylor Miller for Gay Times

Still, the 34-year-old star believes the rebooted series is "refreshing for everybody"—especially during a politically divided time.

"While there's a lot of good going on in the world, it's also a pretty scary time—politically, human rights, and LGBTQ rights more specifically," he said. "To have a show that really puts our humanity at the forefront and just showing kindness, showing five liberal gay guys helping out more conservative, often Republican-leaning heroes, I think it was just something that was really refreshing for everybody."

Antoni Porowski

Taylor Miller for Gay Times

However, the show hasn't just benefitted its fans and makeover subjects. It's also benefitted Porowski in terms of helping him celebrate his own sexuality.

"When I first started telling people about the show, I would embarrassingly catch myself whispering ‘Queer' as though… I don't know if I was embarrassed or I had some kind of shame, but it still felt taboo from childhood," he told the magazine. "It's kind of nice because now I say it really confidently. The more you immerse yourself in something, the less precious it gets."

Antoni Porowski

Taylor Miller for Gay Times

In terms of defining his sexuality, Porowski prefers not to use labels.

"I've always considered myself a little more fluid along the spectrum," he said. "So even being called bisexual... I remember in my early twenties I was like, 'But bisexual means I can only like girls and guys, what if I like something else?'. Maybe it's just my rebellious nature. I'm me, I'm Antoni, and I'm all these things. Some people want to define themselves, and they should as it's part of their identity. For me personally, I've never really had a label for myself. Today I'm gay, I'm in a gay relationship, and that's where I am. That's good enough for me."

Antoni Porowski

Taylor Miller for Gay Times

Fans can watch Porowski star on the show with home design honcho Bobby Berk, culture expert Karamo Brown, grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness, and stylist specialist Tan France. In fact, the program has already been renewed for a second season.

To read more about Porowski, check out the May issue of Gay Times.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , TV
Latest News
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

How Baby No. 3 Fits Into England's Royal Family Tree

Paris Jackson, 2018 Evening To Foster Dreams Gala

Paris Jackson Blasts Family Members Who Think She's ''About to Die''

Camila Cabello, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Show

Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes Set to Perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Solange, Beyonce, Coachella

Watch Beyoncé and Solange Take a Tumble at Coachella

Jazmyn Simon, Dule Hill

The West Wing's Dulé Hill Marries Jazmyn Simon

Kate Middleton Wears Jenny Packham Again After Birth

Queen Elizabeth, Estimate

Queen Elizabeth Goes Horseback Riding as Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Royal Baby

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.