Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Welcome Baby Girl Tiana

Dwayne Johnson is a dad again—and even more outnumbered by girls!

The 45-year-old star shared on social media Monday that his longtime partner, Lauren Hashian, recently gave birth to a baby girl named Tiana. This is the couple's second daughter together and his third overall.

Johnson and Hashian, 33, are parents to Jasmine, 2. He also has a 16-year-old daughter, Simone, from a past marriage.

Johnson revealed Hashian's most recent pregnancy in December and said they were expecting another baby girl.

"It's a girl. I can't make boys, but I keep trying to—that's the fun part!" Johnson joked earlier this month on The Graham Norton Show in the U.K.

Johnson and Hashian have been together for more than 10 years. The actor told Rolling Stone earlier this month that the two had planned to get married this spring in Hawaii.

"But then we got pregnant," he said. "And Mama don't wanna take wedding pictures with a big belly—Mama wanna look good."