Kylie Jenner Rocks Skintight Bodysuit Less Than 3 Months After Giving Birth

Back to work!

After spending time in Houston with boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner was back at work on a photo shoot over the weekend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted photos and videos to Instagram on Saturday from the shoot. In the social media posts, the Kylie Cosmetics founder rocked a skintight bodysuit and sleek black bob.

The behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot showed Kylie having some fun with the Instagram filters.

"behind the scenes of the KOURT X KYLIE shoot wearing RAD on my lips launching in just 3 more days! @kyliecosmetics," Kylie captioned a picture from the set.