Kim Kardashian Shares a Rare Photo of Herself With All Three Kids and Kanye West

Party of five!

Kim Kardashian is rarely shy about sharing snaps of her littlest loves, but it's a rare occasion when all three of her children sit for a family photo with mom and dad. Lucky for fans, the reality star shared a brand new photo of the Wests all together on Monday.

In the picture, a bare-faced Kim poses in the middle of her posse, with son Saint West in one arm and her firstborn, North West, in the other. Meanwhile, a smiling Kanye Westsits with baby Chicago West in his arms while he looks adoringly at Saint.

While the snap is adorable all together, 4-year-old North stole the spotlight when she posed with a peace sign while making a silly face.

"The west family is in the building," one fan fittingly captured the photo.