Princess Charlotte Is a Big Sister! Look Back at Her Adorable Baby Album

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 11:00 AM
Princess Charlotte is a big sister!
Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed third child together, a baby boy, on Monday morning. Shortly after baby's arrival was announced, Charlotte and Prince George were photographed holding hands with dad William as they arrived to the hospital to meet their new brother.
The birth of the couple's third child comes almost exactly three years after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Charlotte into the world in May 2015.
So to celebrate Charlotte's upcoming birthday and her new role as a big sister, let's take a trip down memory lane and look back at her adorable baby album!
Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge
A day ahead of her second birthday, this portrait of the youngster is released, taken by mom Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
The princess is seen in a photo taken by mom Kate Middleton and released a day before her first birthday.
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
The princess is all grown up!
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
Look, Mum, I can stand up!
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
What a cutie!
JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
Little Charlotte looks absolutely precious, smiling from ear to ear as she posed in the snow with her daddy.
JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
Decked out in pink, the little snow angel smiles as snowflakes fall around her.
JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
The princess joined her adorably family-of-four for the very first time in the snow!
Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images
The royals posed in October for a holiday card. Kensington Palace said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "are hugely appreciative of all the warm messages they have received about their family this year and are very much looking forward to their first Christmas as a family of four."
Press Association via AP Images/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
The princess appears at six months old in a photo taken by her mother, Kate Middleton.
Press Association via AP Images/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
The princess appears at six months old in another photo taken by her mother, Kate Middleton.
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The baby appears with her mother at her royal christening.
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool / Getty Images
The Princess of Cuteness is seen at her royal christening.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is somehow more radiant than ever after giving birth to a daughter, her second child with Prince William.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William introduce their new daughter to the world on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in London, almost two years since they did the same with son Prince George.
John Stillwell/PA Wire
This face! Kate and Will's new daughter is fourth in line to the throne and already queen of Cutie Town.
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Someone's on speed dial! Kate opts once again for a Jenny Packham dress to celebrate this major milestone.
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a "private" moment as the world watches.
AP Photo/Matt Dunham
The crowd that's been camped outside of St. Mary's for days are rewarded with the royal waves.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Dad grabs the carrier and Mom's hand as they take their daughter home to Kensington Palace.
AP Photo/Alastair Grant
We can't with this one. All we know is, we need Kate's cheerful Jenny Packham dress (or one like it, because the duchess' is, of course, bespoke) and a new white blanket, ASAP.
AP Photo/Alastair Grant
No. 2, shmumber 2. This moment is just as exciting as the first time around, as far as we're concerned.
What will William and Kate name their third child? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!
