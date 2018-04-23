Sorry, Beyoncé! Tina Knowles Had More Fun at Coachella Weekend 2 Than Anyone Else

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 10:19 AM

This year's Coachella might've been dubbed Beychella, but it was Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles Lawson who really won weekend two of the music festival.

Yes, Beyoncé killed it both weekends by reuniting with Destiny's Child and giving unforgettable headlining performances alongside hubby Jay-Z and sister Solange Knowles. But miss Tina was definitely living her best life this past weekend while hanging out with some Hollywood elite. So who did Tina spend time with you ask?

Well, for starters, Oscar winner Octavia Spencer. "We had a ball at Coachella tonight. We danced and sang and did. The Naomi Campbell walk @octaviaspencer," Lawson wrote alongside a sweet photo of her and Spencer in the VIP area. 

Spencer was Lawson's ride or die during the Saturday (Apr. 21) show. The two were spotted—and photographed as seen on Lawson's Instagram account—spending time with Lawson's family, which included her stepdaughter, Bianca Lawson, her husband Richard Lawson and Solange's husband Alan Ferguson, among others. Lawson and Spencer also partied with Tyler Perry before Lawson split off to spend even more girl time with Beyoncé and other famous faces.

The mother-daughter duo then ran into Katie Holmes and of course snapped a photo because she and Bey are big fans of the Dawson's Creek actress (and the feeling is mutual!).

When Lawson wasn't with Beyoncé or Spencer, she had some face time with Bey's Dreamgirls co-star Jennifer Hudson who she called "a tall gorgeous supermodel" and we're not going to argue.

We know Beyoncé made Coachella into the Beychella we've always dreamed of, but she clearly got it from her mama, who made all of our music festival moments seem like nothing based on her wild and celeb-filled sightings!

Scroll down to see more pics of Miss Tina and her celeb friends living their best lives at Coachella weekend 2.

