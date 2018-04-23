Kate Middleton Wears Jenny Packham Again in First Post-Baby Photo Op

Talk about post-pregnancy glow!

Kate Middleton and Prince William made their first public appearance with their newest bundle of joy Monday. Just like with their first two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge emerged outside of Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London, holding the latest addition to their family. Kate was all smiles in a knee-length, red, custom Jenny Packham shift dress featuring a Peter Pan lace collar. She accessorized the classic look with nude heels and, of course, perfectly coiffed hair.

It's hard to imagine that the mother of three went into labor just earlier today.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."