Kate Middleton Wears Jenny Packham Again in First Post-Baby Photo Op

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
Talk about post-pregnancy glow!
Kate Middleton and Prince William made their first public appearance with their newest bundle of joy Monday. Just like with their first two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge emerged outside of Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London, holding the latest addition to their family. Kate was all smiles in a knee-length, red, custom Jenny Packham shift dress featuring a Peter Pan lace collar. She accessorized the classic look with nude heels and, of course, perfectly coiffed hair.
It's hard to imagine that the mother of three went into labor just earlier today.
"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
While it was the first time we've seen the royal newborn, it wasn't the first time the duchess has opted to wear Jenny Packham post-pregnancy.
In May 2015, after giving birth to Princess Charlotte, Kate wore a half-sleeved, white and yellow, floral shift dress by the British designer in her first post-birth sighting. The new mom carried the newborn in a white, knit blanket.
Similar to his little sister, in July 2014, George was presented to the world in similar fashion. Kate also wore a Jenny Packham dress after her first pregnancy. However, the blue, polka-dot frock featured an empire waist and shorter sleeves. The duchess paired the summer dress with off-white wedges.
Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage
A month later in August 2014, Kate made her first official royal appearance since Prince George's birth, stunning onlookers with her seemingly pre-baby body. The duchess wore black skinny pants, a white Zara printed top, Pied a Terre Imperia wedges and the green Ralph Lauren blazer she's worn before.
If Kate's previous pregnancies are any indication, the duchess will bounce back to her pre-baby weight in not only no time but in classic style.